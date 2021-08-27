International Dog Day: Meet Northamptonshire's adorable pet pooches

International Dog Day on August 26 is the day when people across the globe celebrate the joys of having a canine companion.

It is about celebrating all breeds of dogs - mixed and pure - recognising the hard work carried out by working dogs and raising awareness of dogs in shelters that are need of loving families to give them a home.

The day was founded as National Dog Day in the USA by animal welfare advocate and pet and family lifestyle expert, Colleen Paige. The day marks the date she adopted her first family dog, Sheltie, in 2004. The day has since been adopted around the world and it is even written into legislation in New York, signifying just how important it is.

People opt to celebrate International Dog Day by giving their pooch extra treats, adopting a dog from a rescue home or even giving their companion a holistic spa treatment.

As our own nod to the special day, we asked our readers to share photos of their furry friends.

We, sadly, could not include them all as we received more than 1,000 submissions but you can view all of the pictures by visiting our Facebook page.Here is a collection of Northamptonshire's dogs submitted to us:

This is Sullivan with his best friend, Matilda the tortoise. Photo: Sian Butler

Annie. Photo: Alex Duggan

This is Sky - Roade Primary School's well-being dog. Photo: Mark Currell

"Robert always listening ready to bark if anyone dares to close a car door outside!" Photo: Kaye Milton