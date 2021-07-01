Interested in fostering? Kettering agency to host virtual information session

A Kettering fostering agency will host an online information session next week for those who are interested in becoming foster parents.

A Kettering fostering agency will host an online information session next week for those who are interested in becoming foster parents.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic Orange Grove would hold regular drop-in events where people could find out more about fostering.

Now, to ensure people can still discover more about life as a foster parent, the firm is launching their first ‘Introduction to Fostering’ information session which is set to take place on July 7, where individuals and families will be invited to join the team on Microsoft Teams at 7pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Erica Eversfield, registered manager at Orange Grove, said: “There are thousands of children who are in need of a secure and loving environment to thrive in, and at Orange Grove, we want to be able to ensure that anyone and everyone out there who is interested in fostering feels comfortable to come forward and find out more about the role and what it involves.

“Fostering children is a very special, professional role and foster parents receive support through every step of their journey, so these virtual sessions are designed to provide an honest overview of every aspect of the role.

“Children of all ages are in need of love, security and care, so we ask that anyone interested in becoming a vital pillar of support to join us and find out more about what you can do to help.”

According to The Fostering Network, every 20 minutes another child comes into care in need of a foster family in the UK.

Every day there are about 65,000 children living with 55,000 foster families.