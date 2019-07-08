Inspiring young girls to get into motorsport with day of thrills at Silverstone

Around 100 young girls will get the chance to experience what it is like to be a racing car driver at an event at Silverstone ahead of the British Grand Prix this weekend.

Eight to 11-year-olds will be heading to the Porsche Experience Centre for a day full of motorsport and engineering fun, along with some famous female faces from Formula 1.

Dare To Be Different, the charity set up by former Williams Martini Racing test driver Susie Wolff to inspire girls to get into motorsport, is hosting the event on Wednesday (July 10).

The children will be able to enjoy a high-speed passenger experience with Porsche drivers, take the 'pitstop challenge' to change a tyre as quickly as possible and try their hand at television presenting.

There will also be reaction and resuscitation challenges and engineering-based activities to do with science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

As well as Susie, the girls will get to meet F1 test driver and Formula 2 driver Tatiana Calderon, Williams F1 deputy team principal Claire Williams and Porsche Club Championship contender Nathalie McGloin.

The event is by invite only - but the Chronicle & Echo will be there to let you know how they get on.