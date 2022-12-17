Aqua aerobics class members Tracey Tipler, Audrey Stirling and Yvonne Wellborn with Barbara Carter

When Barbara Carter reached the age of 40 she made a radical decision – to run the London Marathon, climb Snowdon and quit her rent collector job.

The career change led to her spending more than four decades teaching fitness classes in Rushden, passing on her passion for exercise.

Roll on 43 years and the gran-of-four, now aged 83, is ready to retire – not to put up her feet but to free up time to go mountain climbing.

Barbara Carter (in front) with her aqua aerobics class in about 1991

Barbara’s road to fitness began when at the age of 40 she decided she would apply for a new job advertised by Rushden Town Council.

She said: “I used to be a rent collector and would cycle all around the town knocking on doors but they decided it was too dangerous so I was put in an office behind a grille.

"I saw the job for a fitness instructor advertised in the tea room noticeboard.”

Successfully applying for the job she pioneered aerobics classes for older women to inspire them to exercise. At the same time her children decided they would enter the London Marathon. Not realising they had to be over 18, only Barbara took part. She also set her sights on climbing Snowdon – and began a life-long love of mountains.

Barbara Carter, 83, wants to spend more time up mountains

She said: “I want to use the extra days to climb mountains and go cycling.”

Wednesday, December 21, will see Barbara’s final class and those who have been put through their paces are sorry to see her go.

Tracey Tipler from Earls Barton attends Barbara’s classes at Rushden Splash Pool. She said: “She’s inspirational. She’s a machine. She’s like a female Mr Motivator.

"I used to come after work and I thought I can’t be bothered but then I saw this lady in her late 70s and I thought ‘if she can do it then so can I’.”

Barbara Carter has worked as a fitness instructor since she was 40. In 2010 she set up table tennis for Over 50s at Rushden's Pemberton Centre

Audrey Stirling who also attends the classes said: “She’s an incredible woman – awesome. Everybody loves her.”

Yvonne Wellborn added: “Some people might think it’s a chore coming to the classes. With Barbara you don’t feel like she’s doing a workout.”

Barbara added: ”I’m just me. I’ve tried to make it fun. Make it fun and they’ll want to come back.”