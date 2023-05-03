Inspectors say Finedon Mulso C of E Junior School is good in all areas after recent Ofsted inspection

Pupils, staff and governors from Finedon Mulso C of E Junior School are celebrating after getting a good inspection report from Ofsted.

It follows a two-day inspection which was carried out on March 13 and 14 and in which inspectors rated the school as good in all areas.

The Ofsted report said: “Finedon Mulso Junior School provides a happy and caring environment for its pupils.

The school has been rated good following a recent Ofsted inspection

"Pupils enjoy coming to school. They display positive attitudes to all aspects of school life.

"The school is inclusive. Pupils say that everyone feels welcome here.

"The school’s values support its Christian ethos. Pupils understand these values well. They demonstrate them through their actions.”

The report said pupils say they feel safe in this school, bullying does not happen often, pupils are calm and orderly in classrooms and around school with disruptions to learning being rare.

Inspectors noted that pupils enjoy a wide range of extra-curricular opportunities and commented on the well-planned curriculum for personal, social and health education (PHSE), where pupils learn about British values and diversity, preparing them well for their lives ahead.

The report also recognised that leaders are supportive of staff well-being and considerate of workload, with leaders being well supported by the academy trust.

Headteacher Joanne Lloyd-Williams said: “We are delighted that the school has been judged good in all areas, reflecting our high curriculum expectations and happy and caring environment for pupils.

"The report gives us even more reasons to be extremely proud of our pupils.

"It states that pupils are polite and respectful, enjoy coming to school, display positive attitudes to all aspects of school life and are calm and orderly in classrooms and around school.

"Pupils say that ‘everyone feels welcome here’ and that ‘they feel safe in this school’.

"We are pleased that our work with pupils with SEND was acknowledged in the report which states that they are supported to access all learning and achieve well.

"Our passion for reading and how it is prioritised in school was also highlighted.

"One key action point is ensuring that all pupils attend school well.

"Improving attendance is already an important aspect of our work and we remain committed to ensuring that attendance is high.

"Our second area for improvement focuses on teachers checking what children can remember about what they have learnt in some foundation subjects.

"We had already identified this and have been working hard on further developing assessment during this academic year and will continue to do so.

"We’d like to thank all our staff, pupils, their families, and the whole school community for helping make Finedon Mulso C of E Junior School a great place for children to learn and thrive in.”

Finedon Mulso C of E Junior school is part of the Learning for Life Education Trust, established on April 1, 2015 following several years of close collaboration between the schools of Irthlingborough and Finedon.

