National Manufacturing Day (NMD) is a country-wide initiative seeing businesses invite the public into factories and sites for a behind-the-scenes look at how they operate, and the work they do.

Led by the industry trade body Make UK, it hopes to showcase the ‘diversity of a truly fascinating sector, and the range of highly skilled jobs on offer.’

KROHNE has taken part in previous years, opening up to local people, as well as students making subject choices, and school leavers pondering a possible career in the trade.

Billy Aitchson, operations director, said: “Manufacturing days for us are a good way to get into the community a little deeper. We’ve been in Wellingborough for 30 years and just in the last two year we’ve encouraged schools colleges and local businesses to come into our premises.

"We’re trying to promote manufacturing, despite preconceptions it’s not dirty and oily, it’s very different these days, it’s quite technical. I don’t think people sometimes understand the diverse amount of roles in manufacturing these days so we’re trying to get school kids in.

“We find it’s uplifting for us, because it’s an opportunity for our people to show what they’ve done and the things they do.”

On the day, staff gave presentations abut the history and scope of the company, which began in 1921 in Duisburg, Germany, and has a local presence in over 100 countries worldwide.

Following this, KROHNE staff members showed people around the factory, fielding questions and giving insight into the work it does, which often goes unnoticed by those who don’t work in the industry.

The Wellingborough base has been open since 1994, expanding greatly since then as demand has increased. The company specialises in flowmeters, which are used to measure the mass flow rate of a fluid moving through a pipe.

