Inquest into tragic teenager stabbed in Wellingborough to be opened

An inquest into the death of a Wellingborough teenager stabbed in a town park is to be opened by the county's senior coroner.

Dylan Holliday died at Northampton General Hospital on Thursday, August 5.

Paramedics tried to save his life after he was stabbed close to Brooke Close on the Queensway estate in Wellingborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tributes to Dylan Holliday

In a statement issued through Northants Police Dylan’s family paid tribute to a much-loved son, brother, cousin and friend.

They thanked all family members and friends for their support saying that he would forever be in their hearts.

Anne Pember, the senior coroner for Northamptonshire, will open the inquest at Northamptonshire Coroner’s Court at Sessions House in George Row on Thursday (August 19).

The inquest will be opened and adjourned to a later date.