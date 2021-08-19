Inquest into death of Northampton father-of-two adjourned until January

The county's senior coroner has opened and adjourned an inquest into the death of a Northampton father-of-two following a road crash last month.

Robbie Lee Fitzpatrick, aged 24, died at University Hospital Coventry on July 31, two days after his grey Honda motorcycle was in collision with a red Vauxhall Corsa on Harlestone Road.

Anne Pember, the senior coroner for Northamptonshire, opened the inquest in Northampton today (August 19) and adjourned it until January 21, 2022.

Tributes and flowers to Robbie Fitzpatrick were left at the crash scene on Harlestone Road

Flowers and tributes were left at the scene, at the junction of Lodge Way, while a GoFundMe appeal started to raise cash to support his family has so far raised more than £12,000.

A statement released on the family's behalf by Northamptonshire Police earlier this month said: "As a family, we are broken-hearted on the loss of our Robbie — much loved son, brother, grandson, and daddy to his two wonderful children.