Inquest into death of Northampton father-of-two adjourned until January
GoFundMe page raises £12,000 for family of Robbie Fitzpatrick who died following road crash
The county's senior coroner has opened and adjourned an inquest into the death of a Northampton father-of-two following a road crash last month.
Robbie Lee Fitzpatrick, aged 24, died at University Hospital Coventry on July 31, two days after his grey Honda motorcycle was in collision with a red Vauxhall Corsa on Harlestone Road.
Anne Pember, the senior coroner for Northamptonshire, opened the inquest in Northampton today (August 19) and adjourned it until January 21, 2022.
Flowers and tributes were left at the scene, at the junction of Lodge Way, while a GoFundMe appeal started to raise cash to support his family has so far raised more than £12,000.
A statement released on the family's behalf by Northamptonshire Police earlier this month said: "As a family, we are broken-hearted on the loss of our Robbie — much loved son, brother, grandson, and daddy to his two wonderful children.
“He was such a character and never failed to put a smile on our face. He was our world. Robbie will be missed by everyone that had the pleasure of knowing him."