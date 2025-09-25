Inquest into death of Kimberley Thompson opened and adjourned for next year as former partner charged with murder

An inquest has opened into the death of a Northampton woman whose former partner has been charged with her rape and murder.

At a brief hearing at Northampton Guildhall on Thursday September 25, senior coroner Anne Pember confirmed that 43-year-old Kimberley Jane Thompson died at her home in Pinewood Road on August 9.

The provisional medical cause of death was given as external airway obstruction.

The coroner said that statements from police officers and the forensic pathologist are currently on file and will be considered when the full inquest takes place.

The hearing was adjourned until March 11, 2026. Ms Thompson’s body has been released to her family.

Michael Thompson, aged 55, has been charged in connection with Ms Thompson’s death. He appeared at Northampton Crown Court last week, where a provisional trial date of May 18, 2026 has been set. He remains in custody.

In a statement issued through Northamptonshire Police earlier this month, Ms Thompson’s family said: “We have all been devastated by Kimberley’s death and would like to thank everyone for their condolences and well-wishes. As a family we are still coming to terms with what has happened and ask that people respect our privacy in this time of grief.”