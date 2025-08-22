Inquest held for man, 42, found under bridge on A45 near Northamptonshire village

By William Carter
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 07:00 BST
An inquest has taken place for a man found under a bridge on the A45 in Northamptonshire.

Jason Richard Watson, 42, was found by a member of the public under a bridge on the A45 near the junction with Earls Barton just after midnight on January 19.

Most Popular

During the inquest which took place at the Guildhall in Northampton yesterday (Thursday, August 21), pathologist Dr Molyneux said he had sustained ‘multiple injuries’ as the official cause of death, and noted in their report that he had suffered from anxiety, however had not been seen by doctors for self-harm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Watson, whom the court heard lived with his family, was found by driver Alison Wilson, who had been on the same stretch of the A45 and at around 12.50am had spotted his body in the distance.

The inquest took place at the Guildhall in Northampton yesterday (August 21)placeholder image
The inquest took place at the Guildhall in Northampton yesterday (August 21)

In her statement given to police, she said: “I was in the driver’s seat of my vehicle and driving on the A45.

"My mother had screamed and I discovered a body on the floor. I had never seen the unconscious male before.”

Alison Wilson contacted the police, who arrived and immediately provided first aid. CPR was carried out, but there was no sign of life and Watson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Senior coroner, Anne Pember concluded his death was by suicide, saying: “From what I have read and the note he left, I believe he made a decision that he no longer wanted to live.

“I am very sorry for your loss."

If you or anyone you know have been experiencing suicidal thoughts, the Samaritans are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, either online here, or by calling 116123.

Related topics:A45NorthamptonshireNorthamptonCPR
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice