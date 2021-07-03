The council meets at the Corby Cube

Corby Town Council is advertising for a full-time clerk to help shape the future of the new authority.

The council came into being on April 1 after Corby Council and Northamptonshire County Council were merged with other districts and boroughs to form North Northants Council The government told all towns and parishes in the county that they must also create their own authorities to serve the needs of people at an ultra-local level.

Until now an interim clerk has been doing the organising at Corby Town Council but now the role is being advertised online with a starting salary of between £40,000 and £49,000 dependent on experience.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The job advert states: "The position of town clerk is an exciting and challenging opportunity to help shape the style and direction of the new town council, which will require outstanding leadership and communication skills."

A clerk's role is to make sure the council’s civic and administrative functions and services are performed professionally and in accordance with the law. They are also charged with ensuring the council’s standing orders and financial regulations are correctly observed and implemented.

Minimum requirements are education to degree standard in a relevant subject and the ability to the Certificate in Local Council Administration within two years of taking the role.

The successful candidate will have to have experience in a larger town council or a comparable senior leadership role with a track record or delivering a range of services.

Corby's will be one of the largest lower tier authorities in the county, serving 43,000 residents. It currently runs only allotments but it is hoped that it can take on a huge range of functions as time develops. All of its 17 councillors represent Labour.

The role of town clerk has been thrown into the spotlight since the infamous Jackie Weaver, chief officer with the Cheshire Association of Local Councils, was drafted in to act as clerk in an unruly meeting of the Handforth Parish Council.