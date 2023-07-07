Injuries confirmed of men hospitalised in horrific attack at Thrapston A14 service station
The two men seriously injured in an attack at an A14 service station remain in hospital five days after the ‘large-scale disturbance’ on the site.
Emergency services had been called to the Thrapston Services at Junction 13 just after 1pm on Sunday (July 2) after reports of two groups of men fighting.
Police have confirmed that one person ‘sustained a stab wound’ and another a head injury after being hit with an unknown weapon.
It has also been confirmed that ‘a number of vehicles were involved including a van’ during the attack outside the Thrapston Travelodge.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Investigations are continuing into this incident. Both men remain in hospital and the three men arrested have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”
Eye-witnesses told this paper that they saw a van parked near the Travelodge surrounded by debris with ‘grown men’ fighting.
A taxi driver visiting the services, that houses branches of Subway, Burger King and Greggs, saw one of the victims being moved to an ambulance surrounded by paramedics.
Two men, aged 47 and 59, remain in hospital. A third man – aged 51 – was treated at hospital for minor injuries and discharged.
A spokesman for Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance said: “Our Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance critical care crew were tasked to an assault in Thrapston.
“The crew were tasked at 1.23pm and on scene at 1.47pm where they assessed a patient who was then airlifted to hospital.”