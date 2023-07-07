The two men seriously injured in an attack at an A14 service station remain in hospital five days after the ‘large-scale disturbance’ on the site.

Emergency services had been called to the Thrapston Services at Junction 13 just after 1pm on Sunday (July 2) after reports of two groups of men fighting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have confirmed that one person ‘sustained a stab wound’ and another a head injury after being hit with an unknown weapon.

A14 Thrapston services at Junction 13

It has also been confirmed that ‘a number of vehicles were involved including a van’ during the attack outside the Thrapston Travelodge.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Investigations are continuing into this incident. Both men remain in hospital and the three men arrested have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”

Eye-witnesses told this paper that they saw a van parked near the Travelodge surrounded by debris with ‘grown men’ fighting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A taxi driver visiting the services, that houses branches of Subway, Burger King and Greggs, saw one of the victims being moved to an ambulance surrounded by paramedics.

Thrapston Travelodge at Junction 13 of the A14

Two men, aged 47 and 59, remain in hospital. A third man – aged 51 – was treated at hospital for minor injuries and discharged.

A spokesman for Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance said: “Our Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance critical care crew were tasked to an assault in Thrapston.