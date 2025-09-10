Industry-first national guidance factors suicide prevention into design of UK roads and bridges

New guidance released by National Highways and the UK Roads Leadership Group (UKRLG) will support the better design of major UK roads and bridges to help reduce suicide risk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UKRLG Roads and Bridges Suicide Prevention Guidance was developed with input from the road sector and Samaritans and encourages planners and engineers to incorporate features that could act as a deterrent.

The guidance marks a significant step in recognising the role of infrastructure in suicide prevention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It includes physical design changes, such as modifications to parapets and barriers, to restrict access.

New guidance released by National Highways and the UK Roads Leadership Group (UKRLG) will support the better design of major UK roads and bridges to help reduce suicide risk

Other safety measures, such as improved lighting, are intentionally subtle and may not be immediately recognised as suicide prevention measures.

The guidance, which is the first of its kind for the road industry, will be published on World Suicide Prevention Day (Wednesday, September 10, 2025) and the industry will be encouraged to consider suicide risk from the very beginning of road and bridge design.

Nicola Tweedie, National Highways’ suicide prevention lead, said: “Around 50 suspected suicides are estimated to occur on motorways and major A-roads each year, accounting for approximately 20 per cent of all deaths on our network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The tragic impact of suicide goes far beyond numbers and statistics. Each life lost represents a person, a family and a community left devastated. By considering suicide risk early in the planning process, we can help save lives on our roads."

Other advice in the guidance includes emergency phones and improved lighting, monitoring tools such as CCTV, and close partnership working with local authorities, police and mental health services.

Elizabeth Pettersen, high risk locations programme manager at Samaritans, said: “Suicide is not inevitable, and together we can help prevent it.

"The road sector has an important role to play in making sure suicide prevention is considered at every stage, from design through to maintenance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Samaritans is proud to work in strategic partnership with National Highways and we welcome the launch of this much needed guidance.

"It’s important that this is now implemented across the road industry to ensure fewer lives are lost on the strategic road network.”

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year.

You can call them for free on 116 123 or email them at [email protected]