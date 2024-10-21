Independent Kettering vets celebrates expanded practice with grand open day - and goodie bags - for pet owners

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 21st Oct 2024, 12:23 GMT
Kettering’s only independent veterinary practice has invited members of the public, and their pets, to visit their renovated and expanded premises in Barton Seagrave.

Kettering Mayor Cllr Craig Skinner has been invited to cut the ribbon at the official opening of their renovated practice in Polwell Lane on Saturday, November 2.

The first 50 visitors to The Kettering Vets’ open day will receive a goodie bags to take home.

A spokeswoman for The Kettering Vets said: “We are the only independent vets in Kettering and now have finished renovation works to expand the practice.

The Kettering Vets in Barton Seagrave/The Kettering VetsThe Kettering Vets in Barton Seagrave/The Kettering Vets
"The dedicated practice team consists of five vets including an ophthalmologist and an orthopaedic surgeon, 14 nurses and six customer care staff with a wealth of small animal knowledge.

"In addition, we are also an accredited cat-friendly clinic with a separate waiting area and procedures to ensure cat's have a stress-free appointment as possible.

"We are really looking forward to welcoming guests – a warm and friendly environment awaits at the only independent vets in Kettering.”

As well as tours of the new practice, there will be activities for children, a chance to meet the pet care team, and refreshments.

The open day at The Kettering Vets takes place on Saturday, November 2 from 12.45pm to 3.45pm at 89, Polwell Lane, Barton Seagrave, Kettering.

