'Indecent exposure' police re-appeal for witnesses to incident near A43 between Kettering and Northampton

Northants Police have renewed their appeal for witnesses to come forward after an incident of indecent exposure near the A43 between Kettering and Northampton.

Detectives investigating the incident of indecent exposure on Monday, May 19 at about 7am near the A43 are re-appealing for witnesses.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “We take reports of any form of sexual offending very seriously, and witness accounts are vital to our investigations.

"At around 7am on Monday, May 19, Northamptonshire Police received a report that a man was exposing himself beside a vehicle on Sywell Road, between Holcot and the A43 roundabout.

Sywell Road, Holcot near the A43 roundabout /Google

“If you were in the area that day and saw anything which could assist our investigation, or have dash-cam footage that might help, please call us on 101 or report online quoting incident number 25000288646.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Information can also be submitted online at https://orlo.uk/Ov3FH and https://orlo.uk/pdPwh – please quote the reference number 25000288646.

A 32-year-old man from Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and driving offences, and has since been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.