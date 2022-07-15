'Incredibly proud': Northamptonshire domestic abuse organisation celebrates 40 years of service

A Northamptonshire domestic abuse organisation is celebrating 40 years of services, having helped 12,000 women and families during that time.

eve, which provides refuge and support to women and families experiencing domestic abuse, was the first organisation in the country to create a purpose-built refuge to help survivors escape.

Christine Morgan CEO of eve, which was first established as Nene Valley Christian Family Refuge, said: “I’m incredibly proud to be involved and working here.

The organisation is aiming to fundraise £40,000 to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

“Those who use the services frequently tell us how important we have been in their journey out of domestic abuse.

“Many enter the service thinking they haven’t been abused and abuse is just physical - and they leave knowing it is so much more than that.”

In 2002, the team began working with children and they believe they offered “the first dedicated children’s support work in the country”.

Christine said: “Children have now been recognised as victims of domestic abuse in their own right, but we have been pushing that since 2002.”

One of eve’s three main programmes is Evolve, which is part of the SHE project - this helps perpetrators of domestic abuse to cultivate positive behaviours that support healthy family relationships and incite change for the better.

Christine’s favourite moment of her time at eve has been the launch of SHE. “It has changed so many lives,” she said.

The “hugely successful programme” has changed the question from ‘why doesn’t the victim just leave?’ to ‘why doesn’t the perpetrator stop?’.

The other two programmes offered are the Children’s Programme, and Restored - which offers intensive and structured rehabilitation and recovery for survivors who are seeking change, freedom and restoration.

During the 40 years, eve set up these aftercare services as the team soon realised refuge was not enough.

“Service users need more support in living a ‘normal’ life, whatever that may look like,” said Christine.

The team prides themselves in knowing women and families leave understanding what they can do to change their lives for the better.

eve hopes to continue working with families in the Northamptonshire community but rather than moving them closer to the organisation, it is working towards travelling to them this year.

Christine says the 26 staff members “work very hard in their roles” and are “genuinely passionate about eradicating domestic abuse”.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, the team has launched a photography competition called ‘Empowered Women’.

People are being encouraged to submit photos that show empowered women inspiring kindness, compassion, joy and love - and the winning entries will make up eve’s 2023 calendar.

The best 12 entries will make it, and the organisation hopes calendar sales will allow them to make significant progress towards its aim of raising £40,000.

The entry fee is £10 for up to three images, and the competition deadline is August 12.