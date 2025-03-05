Preparations are going well as these talented youngsters get ready to take to the stage for this year’s Glendon Gang Show.

Glendon Gang Show was formed in 2024 by the merging of Corby & Kettering Gang Shows, who have previously operated independently, within the same Scouting District of Glendon (Corby & Kettering).

Their first show was held in March 2024 and received good reviews.

Their second Gang Show will be staged next week at the Core at Corby Cube between March 12 and March 15 with nightly performances starting at 7.15pm and a matinee on Saturday, March 15 at 2.15pm.

Glendon Gang Show is taking place from March 12 to March 15

Chris Curchin, business manager for Glendon Gang Show told the Northants Telegraph: “The cast have been rehearsing weekly since September and preparations are going really well.

"We are now encouraging all local people to come and support the show and have a fantastic evening’s entertainment.”

Tickets are available by calling the box office on 01536 470470 or going online at thecorecorby.com.

What is a Gang Show?

92 years ago, a London theatre producer and choreographer, Ralph Reader CBE, started to produce an annual variety show to raise money for Scout funds.

These shows became very successful, with scenes being included in many Royal Command performances.

The format quickly spread throughout the country and further afield with local Scout groups and districts staging their own shows to raise money for their own projects.

The shows allow young people within the Scouting – and more recently Girlguiding - to showcase their creative talents and performance skills.

Lots of skilled producers have nurtured the unsure and less confident individuals into true stage performers.

Shows that achieved a recognised standard were awarded a Red Neckerchief to indicate that they had achieved the required standard.

Both Corby Gang Show and Kettering Gang Show previously achieved this standard, in 1962 and 1965 respectively.

The two Gang Shows (Kettering & Corby) have produced more than 120 annual performances and many thousands of people have enjoyed the songs, sketches, dancing and family entertainment that Gang Shows have delivered over the years.

It has been said that somewhere in the world, a Gang Show takes place on every day of the year.

More than 40 local Cubs, Brownies, Scouts and Guides ranging in age between eight and 25-years-old are waiting to entertain the public in a fast-moving variety show.

Chris added: “Please help them to raise funds for local Scouting projects, have an immense amount of fun and let the young people of this area, show off their incredible talents.”