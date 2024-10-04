'Incredible' Rushden exercise group raises £245 for Macmillan at coffee morning
Niki Dunkley, who runs Silver Strength, a chair-based exercise class that is aimed at getting older and mote vulnerable people exercising, held a coffee morning at the Wesleyan Chapel in Rushden on September 27.
There, Niki and a ‘incredible’ group of people managed to raise £245.50 for the cancer charity.
She said: “Day in, day out my class members show me how strong we can be when we must. But sometimes we all need a bit of help and actually that really is ok. Charities like Macmillan do an amazing job in helping others in some of the worst times.
“Having lost family and friends to cancer and having class members who have needed the help of Macmillan nurses I really wanted to help this charity.
"You are all just an incredible group of people and I can’t thank you enough. We raised £245.50 for the Macmillan coffee morning which really does mean a lot not only to me but I know to many of you. Thank you also for all the donations of cake and help, I could not have done today without your support.”
Macmillan, which recently launched a national campaign asking people to host coffee mornings, offers a range of services to those battling, have been, or are currently being affected by cancer.Niki and her group responded in kind, adding their fantastic contributions to the cause.
