'Incredible' Rushden exercise group raises £245 for Macmillan at coffee morning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A local exercise class instructor has hosted a coffee morning in aid of Macmillan, and has praised the group for their fundraising efforts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Niki Dunkley, who runs Silver Strength, a chair-based exercise class that is aimed at getting older and mote vulnerable people exercising, held a coffee morning at the Wesleyan Chapel in Rushden on September 27.

There, Niki and a ‘incredible’ group of people managed to raise £245.50 for the cancer charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Day in, day out my class members show me how strong we can be when we must. But sometimes we all need a bit of help and actually that really is ok. Charities like Macmillan do an amazing job in helping others in some of the worst times.

The coffee morning took place at the Wesleyan Chapel in Queen Street, Rushden

“Having lost family and friends to cancer and having class members who have needed the help of Macmillan nurses I really wanted to help this charity.

"You are all just an incredible group of people and I can’t thank you enough. We raised £245.50 for the Macmillan coffee morning which really does mean a lot not only to me but I know to many of you. Thank you also for all the donations of cake and help, I could not have done today without your support.”

Macmillan, which recently launched a national campaign asking people to host coffee mornings, offers a range of services to those battling, have been, or are currently being affected by cancer.Niki and her group responded in kind, adding their fantastic contributions to the cause.