Incredible Makers Christmas Market brings luxury gift shopping experience to Kettering

Visitors to Kettering Arts Centre at St Andrew’s Church will be given a luxury shopping experience at a locally-curated artisans’ Christmas market.

The Incredible Makers Christmas Market on November 5 will showcase original, high quality, handmade and beautifully-designed seasonal gifts.

Bringing the show to her hometown is Kettering potter, Louise Crookenden-Johnson who has invited the creative artists and designers to sell direct to the public.

The Incredible Makers with on left, Kettering potter Louise Crookenden-Johnson

Customers will be able to browse and shop for affordable pottery, prints, textiles, stationery, children’s clothing, eco gifts, soap and candles.

Louise said: “Customers will be able to meet the makers and get a sneak peek at their work before the event by following along with Instagram lives in the run-up.

“Each of the Incredible makers is contributing a little something to goodie bags, a treat for the first 50 customers. It’s a chance to shop small and locally, in the beautiful surroundings of St Andrew’s Church, the market will have the feel of a high-end London event.”

Working with Eco soap makers Ruth and James Walker they’ll use social media skills to showcase everyone involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise Crookenden-Johnson

All the makers are pitching in to help organise and promote their work at the market that takes place on Saturday, November, 5, from 10am to 3pm at St Andrew’s Church, Kettering.

Louise added: “I’m so proud and excited to be bringing these talented makers to Kettering. It will give people the chance to buy high quality hand-crafted gifts all under one roof, direct from the people who have created them.”

To meet the makers, go to https://www.theincrediblemakers.com/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Go to https://www.facebook.com/events/5436501409705158