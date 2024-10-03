'Incredible achievement' for Stanwick couple celebrating 60 years of marriage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Stanwick couple who met in a jazz club are celebrating 60 years of marriage, an 'incredible achievement' according to their daughter Nicki.

Janet and John Richardson were married on October 3, 1964 in Middlesex four years after meeting in a jazz club – he had popped the question on Christmas Day the previous year.

Daughter Lynda was born in 1966, and three years later they welcomed Nicki to their family.

Nicki said: “The rest is history. It really is an incredible achievement, not many get this far, it’s four life sentences you know.”

John and Janet both worked all their lives, both working from the ‘shop floor’ to management positions.

Nicki said: "They were really hard workers. I got my work ethic from them. The 1970s were a tough time but we always went abroad on holiday.”

John, 87, left school at 15 and became an apprentice bricklayer. He completed two years national service in the Royal Army Medical Corps before returning back to his job as a site foreman, working his way up to director for a company that worked on ‘lavish’ properties.

After setting up his own company at the age of 57, he continued to work in the building trade.

Retirement to Stanwick in 2003 saw John volunteer for Spire Homes as a surveyor, once being named volunteer of the year.

Janet swapped her trade of hairdressing after her marriage and went into retail for a well-known shoe brand.

Nicki said: “Once us girls where born and at school, mum went into retail, worked her way right up into management and won three major awards as manager of the year.

“She was a keen athlete who belonged to the local athletes club, she is a short distance runner winning lots of medals in her time. Dad played cricket for 51 years.”

The couple have three grandchildren Grace, Lucia and Alex, one great-grandson Finn, and Romanian rescue dog Jessie that ‘keeps them going’.