Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of a 55-year-old Kettering man missing since Saturday, February 18.The man identified only as ‘Andrew’, was last seen in streets neighbouring Kettering town centre.He has been described as a white man, of medium build with long grey hair, wearing a grey beanie hat, a blue parka coat.. He has a long white beard and walks with a limp.People should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 with information.