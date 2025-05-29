'Increased amount' of smoke coming from Rushden recycling centre fire leads to more road closures and further advice to keep windows closed

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 29th May 2025, 13:05 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

‘Increased smoke’ coming from a blaze which broke out at a Rushden recycling centre last week has led to further road closures.

Fire crews have remained at the scene of the huge fire at Monoworld on the Sanders Lodge industrial estate since last Friday (May 23) morning.

Surrounding roads were closed at the time but gradually re-opened in the following days.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, the road accessing the industrial estate was closed again yesterday (Wednesday) as a temporary measure while crews continue to deal with the fire.

The aftermath of the fire at the Monoworld site in RushdenThe aftermath of the fire at the Monoworld site in Rushden
The aftermath of the fire at the Monoworld site in Rushden

A spokesman for Northants Fire & Rescue Service said: “Roads surrounding Sanders Lodge industrial estate in Rushden are open again after they were temporarily closed due to increased amount of smoke yesterday evening (May 28).

"Residents still affected by the smoke are advised to continue keeping windows and doors shut.”

Fire crews have been at the scene for six days as they continue to monitor temperatures and dampen down remaining hotspots.

Related topics:RushdenResidents

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice