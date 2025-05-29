‘Increased smoke’ coming from a blaze which broke out at a Rushden recycling centre last week has led to further road closures.

Fire crews have remained at the scene of the huge fire at Monoworld on the Sanders Lodge industrial estate since last Friday (May 23) morning.

Surrounding roads were closed at the time but gradually re-opened in the following days.

However, the road accessing the industrial estate was closed again yesterday (Wednesday) as a temporary measure while crews continue to deal with the fire.

The aftermath of the fire at the Monoworld site in Rushden

A spokesman for Northants Fire & Rescue Service said: “Roads surrounding Sanders Lodge industrial estate in Rushden are open again after they were temporarily closed due to increased amount of smoke yesterday evening (May 28).

"Residents still affected by the smoke are advised to continue keeping windows and doors shut.”

Fire crews have been at the scene for six days as they continue to monitor temperatures and dampen down remaining hotspots.