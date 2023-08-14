Inclusive Wellingborough hair and beauty salon 'absolutely ecstatic' to be nominated for local award
Quattro Lounge (QL), a hair and beauty salon that prioritises inclusivity in Wellingborough’s Finedon Road is a finalist for a local award.
Nominated in the category of Hair and Beauty Business of the Year at the NNBN awards, QL is one of the town’s most decorated services, with plenty of other wins already under its belt.
Lu, director at QL said: “The team are absolutely ecstatic, we’re really proud.”
"We are inclusive, we are all friends in our community, and we treat everyone in the way they should be treated.
"We operate as a family.”
The NNBN awards are an accolade for Northamptonshire-based companies to congratulate and celebrate their success. Twelve categories, which include Business Person of the Year and the Northamptonshire Tourism Award, show the diversity and innovation that can be found in the county.
Winners will be announced at a ceremony on October 6 at Kettering Park Hotel & Spa, with proceeds from the event being donated to the winner of the Charity of the Year category.
Quattro Lounge relocated to Dickins Memorial Hall in July 2020, and after being renovated has become a ‘home away from home’ for people who regularly use it.
Having such a monumental challenge during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic proved tough, as QL had to navigate the tier system that was implemented at the time which made the transition less than seamless. However, Lu insisted that it was ‘very much a community effort.’
QL has a high emphasis on inclusivity, being a ‘safe haven’ for those with disabilities, anxiety, or other invisible issues that can make trips to the salon a struggle.
Its ‘No Mirror Challenge’ is a standout service that helps customers who are undecided about a look by covering the mirror and letting the stylists work their magic. Lu called this ‘self-esteem boosting’, as ‘someone looking at you from the outside can see the full potential.’
The future for the business looks bright, as QL has an outdoor space that it intends to take advantage of in the coming months with catering services and a sensory zone for those with hidden disabilities.