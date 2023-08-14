Quattro Lounge (QL), a hair and beauty salon that prioritises inclusivity in Wellingborough’s Finedon Road is a finalist for a local award.

Nominated in the category of Hair and Beauty Business of the Year at the NNBN awards, QL is one of the town’s most decorated services, with plenty of other wins already under its belt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lu, director at QL said: “The team are absolutely ecstatic, we’re really proud.”

QL in Wellingborough is an 'inclusive' salon

"We are inclusive, we are all friends in our community, and we treat everyone in the way they should be treated.

"We operate as a family.”

The NNBN awards are an accolade for Northamptonshire-based companies to congratulate and celebrate their success. Twelve categories, which include Business Person of the Year and the Northamptonshire Tourism Award, show the diversity and innovation that can be found in the county.

Winners will be announced at a ceremony on October 6 at Kettering Park Hotel & Spa, with proceeds from the event being donated to the winner of the Charity of the Year category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quattro Lounge relocated to Dickins Memorial Hall in July 2020, and after being renovated has become a ‘home away from home’ for people who regularly use it.

Having such a monumental challenge during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic proved tough, as QL had to navigate the tier system that was implemented at the time which made the transition less than seamless. However, Lu insisted that it was ‘very much a community effort.’

QL has a high emphasis on inclusivity, being a ‘safe haven’ for those with disabilities, anxiety, or other invisible issues that can make trips to the salon a struggle.

Its ‘No Mirror Challenge’ is a standout service that helps customers who are undecided about a look by covering the mirror and letting the stylists work their magic. Lu called this ‘self-esteem boosting’, as ‘someone looking at you from the outside can see the full potential.’