Inclusive Kettering swimming sessions starting for those with disabilities or long-term health conditions

Kettering's swimming pool

New swimming sessions for those with disabilities or long-term health conditions are set to begin in Kettering.

‘Inclusive swimming’ will take place on Sundays at the town’s London Road pool, starting on March 3, with sessions taking place from 4pm to 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Disability charity Sense is funding the swimming sessions for the whole of March, meaning it will be free for participants and their carers. They have also funded floats for the sessions.

From April the sessions will cost £4 with carers going free.

Wesley Neville, Freedom Leisure’s healthy communities manager for north Northamptonshire, said: “We’re really excited to offer this session in Kettering, and with the help of Chloe Brown from Sense who have funded the first five sessions and some floats for the pool.

"Hopefully this will encourage local people with disabilities and their families to go for a swim in a safe venue in the centre of town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm grateful to the support of general manager of Kettering Pool Jak to really help get this off the ground and offer an important provision in the town of Kettering.”