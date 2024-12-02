'Inclusive' Kettering community school Ofsted inspection shows pupils ‘feel they belong’

An 'inclusive' Kettering school’s latest Ofsted inspection has recognised the schools ‘supportive community’.

Grange Primary Academy was visited in October for an ungraded inspection that has confirmed the school has maintained its standards since it was previously inspected in 2019.

The inspector recognised the strong relationships created between staff, pupils and parents, which contributes to a supportive community for pupils’ learning.

Pupils not only are said to enjoy coming to school, but also feel a sense of belonging.

Headteacher Chris Latimer with pupils Grange Primary Academy

Chris Latimer, headteacher at Grange Primary Academy, said: “We work hard to provide a well-rounded and rich education for our pupils. It is fantastic to see the efforts of our wonderful community and staff recognised in another positive report from Ofsted. Together we strive to maintain our warm and supportive environment for our pupils to learn and staff to work, in order to achieve the high expectations and aspirations that we place on them”

“I would like to thank the entire school community for the part they play in making Grange Primary a great place to learn and to work.”

The report has praised the school for its ‘strong’ safeguarding and ‘inclusive’ values and has highlighted how much pupils enjoy coming to school as well as the ‘kind’ teachers.

Praising the nursery and early years provision, Ofsted said: "The school makes sure that pupils’ needs are met right from the start.”

Detailing maths and English teaching, the report added: “Teachers know how important it is for pupils to know the basic skills of mathematics. Pupils benefit from following the teacher and practising together before they complete their own work. Teachers spot any pupils who struggle in mathematics and give them close support.

“The school has worked with the trust to continue to develop the writing curriculum. Pupils learn about grammar, punctuation and spelling and then practise these skills in their writing. This helps them to become better writers. However, the mistakes that pupils sometimes make are not always noticed. This means that some pupils do not get enough opportunities to practise and improve.”

Part of United Learning, the report noted the progress pupils make in the classroom, the ‘wide range of opportunities’ and the ‘Grange Guarantee’ – where pupils take on activities to develop confidence and gain additional skills.

Darran Ellison-Lee, director of primary education at United Learning, said: “I am very pleased that Ofsted has confirmed that the school continues to maintain its strong standards.

"This is testament to the work of everyone involved – pupils, staff and families – to support the education children receive. “This is another very encouraging milestone for the school and a signal of its continuing success.”

For the full report go to Ofsted’s website by clicking here.