An inclusive group for adults in the Kettering-area has celebrated the summer with new garden and an exhibition.

Clients of Shine Arts and Well-Being, who meet in Burton Latimer Library, marked the refurbishment of their community base by creating a garden area at Wicksteed Park for users to enjoy.

The garden was opened by Mayor of Kettering Cllr Ben Jameson, after which he took part in a British Sign Language lesson learning how to sign sing to a Bon Jovi track led by Shine Arts founder Louise Chandler.

Cllr Jameson said: “What Louise and her team of volunteers have created at Shine Arts and Well-Being is truly inspiring - and this new community garden is the icing on the cake.

“From sign-language song performances to exploring local history, producing their neurodiverse newsletter, creating beautiful arts and crafts, and now cultivating their garden, this group is a shining example of the strength and inclusivity of our local community.

"Their work supports and uplifts people of all needs, and we’re lucky to have them.”

Signage for the garden was provided by Corby-based Emerald House Associates with plants from Bosworth’s Garden Centre.

Louise is passionate about enjoying creativity and celebrating neurodiversity, setting up Shine Arts & Well-Being CIC as a not-for-profit community company in September 2022 for the benefit of people with additional needs. The group learn art and craft skills and support each other to try new things whilst still exploring their own interests as individuals. Louise said: “We build self-esteem and enjoyment of everyday life for people with additional needs, social anxiety or any other barrier which might hold them back.

"Many attendees are on the autistic spectrum, though not all. We are fully inclusive, wheelchair accessible and open to those with sensory impairments. BSL (British Sign Language) is incorporated into some sessions.” The group meet on term–time Mondays at Burton Latimer Library and at the Harold Mason Centre next door on Wednesdays, but this summer the group has branched out with a month-long exhibition at Wicksteed Park.

Shine Art & Wellbeing show is open on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays throughout August from 11am to 4pm.

It will be officially opened by the Mayor of Kettering on Friday, August 1.

Louise added: “Thank you to our current sponsors Kettering Town Council, The Goed Life, Sainsbury's through Neighbourly, Burton Wold Wind Farm Fund through Northamptonshire Community Foundation.”

For more information about Shine Arts go to www.shinearts.co.uk.