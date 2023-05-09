The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms today

Though the sun made a brief appearance during the coronation weekend, the weather has taken a turn for the worse with thunderstorms correctly projected across parts of Northamptonshire.

The Met Office today issued a yellow weather warning, and during the mid-afternoon, the heavens opened.

Here’s some of your snaps of the dismal weather, from hail in Stanwick to high winds, thunder and lightning elsewhere.

If you have any photos that you’d like to share, contact us at [email protected]

1 . Thunderstorms in Northamptonshire Bernie Fallon had lightning fast reflexes to send this in. Photo: Bernie Fallon

2 . Thunderstorms in Northamptonshire Alison Wilson sent this in from Earls Barton Photo: Alison Wilson

3 . Thunderstorms in Northamptonshire Joanne Moll's dog Travis was on high alert, but handled the storm like a champ Photo: Joanne Moll

4 . Thunderstorms in Northamptonshire Charlotte McAndrew captured this rainbow over Wicksteed. Photo: Charlotte McAndrew