In Pictures - Your photos of the dismal weather in North Northamptonshire
The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms today
By William Carter
Published 9th May 2023, 18:16 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 18:16 BST
Though the sun made a brief appearance during the coronation weekend, the weather has taken a turn for the worse with thunderstorms correctly projected across parts of Northamptonshire.
The Met Office today issued a yellow weather warning, and during the mid-afternoon, the heavens opened.
Here’s some of your snaps of the dismal weather, from hail in Stanwick to high winds, thunder and lightning elsewhere.
If you have any photos that you’d like to share, contact us at [email protected]
