Amanda Weaver caught these cloudy skies overhead in Wellingborough

In Pictures - Your photos of the dismal weather in North Northamptonshire

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms today

By William Carter
Published 9th May 2023, 18:16 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 18:16 BST

Though the sun made a brief appearance during the coronation weekend, the weather has taken a turn for the worse with thunderstorms correctly projected across parts of Northamptonshire.

The Met Office today issued a yellow weather warning, and during the mid-afternoon, the heavens opened.

Here’s some of your snaps of the dismal weather, from hail in Stanwick to high winds, thunder and lightning elsewhere.

If you have any photos that you’d like to share, contact us at [email protected]

Bernie Fallon had lightning fast reflexes to send this in.

1. Thunderstorms in Northamptonshire

Bernie Fallon had lightning fast reflexes to send this in. Photo: Bernie Fallon

Alison Wilson sent this in from Earls Barton

2. Thunderstorms in Northamptonshire

Alison Wilson sent this in from Earls Barton Photo: Alison Wilson

Joanne Moll's dog Travis was on high alert, but handled the storm like a champ

3. Thunderstorms in Northamptonshire

Joanne Moll's dog Travis was on high alert, but handled the storm like a champ Photo: Joanne Moll

Charlotte McAndrew captured this rainbow over Wicksteed.

4. Thunderstorms in Northamptonshire

Charlotte McAndrew captured this rainbow over Wicksteed. Photo: Charlotte McAndrew

