From building snowmen to rapid-fire snowball fights, and even some of your dogs enjoying the cold weather, we asked you to send some photos and, well, you delivered.

We had a blast flicking through your submissions, so here are some of the best bits of the brief, but fun snow day in Northamptonshire on Sunday.

If you have any photos you’d like to send, email us at [email protected].

1 . Your Pictures - Snow in Northamptonshire Claire's dog, Charlie, showing his exceptional ball control in the snow. Will we see him sign for Kettering Town in the January transfer window? Who knows. Photo: Claire Victoria Photo Sales

2 . Your Pictures - Snow in Northamptonshire Someone's been preparing for a snowball fight... Photo: Karolina Patel Photo Sales

3 . Your Pictures - Snow in Northamptonshire No luck catching them swans then? Photo: Julia Rose Photo Sales

4 . Your Pictures - Snow in Northamptonshire Kelsea isn't a fan. Photo: Jon Bogle Photo Sales