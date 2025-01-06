In Pictures - Your photos as snow falls across north Northamptonshire

By William Carter
Published 6th Jan 2025, 17:29 GMT
Though the snow may have been short-lived, plenty of people across the county had time to enjoy the weather before it had time to melt.

From building snowmen to rapid-fire snowball fights, and even some of your dogs enjoying the cold weather, we asked you to send some photos and, well, you delivered.

We had a blast flicking through your submissions, so here are some of the best bits of the brief, but fun snow day in Northamptonshire on Sunday.

If you have any photos you’d like to send, email us at [email protected].

Claire's dog, Charlie, showing his exceptional ball control in the snow. Will we see him sign for Kettering Town in the January transfer window? Who knows.

1. Your Pictures - Snow in Northamptonshire

Claire's dog, Charlie, showing his exceptional ball control in the snow. Will we see him sign for Kettering Town in the January transfer window? Who knows. Photo: Claire Victoria

Photo Sales
Someone's been preparing for a snowball fight...

2. Your Pictures - Snow in Northamptonshire

Someone's been preparing for a snowball fight... Photo: Karolina Patel

Photo Sales
No luck catching them swans then?

3. Your Pictures - Snow in Northamptonshire

No luck catching them swans then? Photo: Julia Rose

Photo Sales
Kelsea isn't a fan.

4. Your Pictures - Snow in Northamptonshire

Kelsea isn't a fan. Photo: Jon Bogle

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Northamptonshire
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice