From building snowmen to rapid-fire snowball fights, and even some of your dogs enjoying the cold weather, we asked you to send some photos and, well, you delivered.
We had a blast flicking through your submissions, so here are some of the best bits of the brief, but fun snow day in Northamptonshire on Sunday.
Claire's dog, Charlie, showing his exceptional ball control in the snow. Will we see him sign for Kettering Town in the January transfer window? Who knows. Photo: Claire Victoria
Someone's been preparing for a snowball fight... Photo: Karolina Patel
No luck catching them swans then? Photo: Julia Rose
Kelsea isn't a fan. Photo: Jon Bogle
