In Pictures - Wellingborough officially welcomes the Christmas season as crowds gather for annual lights switch-on

The event, from 2pm until 6pm saw families visit the town centre last night to enjoy local entertainment, tribute acts, market stalls, and more, all leading up to the big moment when the lights around Wellingborough were turned on.

Reggae Ray’s set was followed by an appearance from the cast of The Castle’s Peter Pan pantomime, then a Beyonce Tribute act rounded out the evening’s entertainment.

The button was pressed at 5.45pm and fireworks were seen overhead, marking the moment the Christmas season officially begins in Wellingborough.

1 . Wellingborough Christmas Lights Switch-On 2024 All smiles as Wellingborough officially welcomes the festive season with the annual Christmas lights switch-on Photo: William Carter/National World Photo Sales

