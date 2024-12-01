In Pictures - Wellingborough officially welcomes the Christmas season as crowds gather for annual lights switch-on

By William Carter
Published 1st Dec 2024, 06:00 BST
Hundreds descended on Market Street in Wellingborough to usher in the festive period on November 30.

The event, from 2pm until 6pm saw families visit the town centre last night to enjoy local entertainment, tribute acts, market stalls, and more, all leading up to the big moment when the lights around Wellingborough were turned on.

Reggae Ray’s set was followed by an appearance from the cast of The Castle’s Peter Pan pantomime, then a Beyonce Tribute act rounded out the evening’s entertainment.

The button was pressed at 5.45pm and fireworks were seen overhead, marking the moment the Christmas season officially begins in Wellingborough.

All smiles as Wellingborough officially welcomes the festive season with the annual Christmas lights switch-on

1. Wellingborough Christmas Lights Switch-On 2024

Photo: William Carter/National World

All smiles as Wellingborough officially welcomes the festive season with annual Christmas lights switch-on

2. Wellingborough Christmas Lights Switch-On 2024

Photo: William Carter/National World

All smiles as Wellingborough officially welcomes the festive season with the annual Christmas lights switch-on

3. Wellingborough Christmas Lights Switch-On 2024

Photo: William Carter/National World

All smiles as Wellingborough officially welcomes the festive season with the annual Christmas lights switch-on

4. Wellingborough Christmas Lights Switch-On 2024

Photo: William Carter/National World

