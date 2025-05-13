In Pictures - Walkers come to Northamptonshire to take part in annual Waendel Walk

Those who took part had a range of routes and distances to choose from, and were able to enjoy the sun as temperatures during the three-day event reached highs of around 24 degrees.

The Waendel Walk has long been a big part of Wellingborough’s event calendar, and 2025 was no exception. We asked you to send in some of your photos of the event, and we had a great time re-experiencing the weekend.

Here are some of the best bits. If you have any you’d like to send in, email us at [email protected].

