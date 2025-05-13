The weekend began with the 5km friendship walk on Fridayplaceholder image
The weekend began with the 5km friendship walk on Friday

In Pictures - Walkers come to Northamptonshire to take part in annual Waendel Walk

By William Carter
Published 13th May 2025, 16:05 BST
The 44th annual Waendel Walk took place this past weekend, with hundreds of walkers taking the opportunity to soak in the views of Northamptonshire’s beautiful countryside.

Those who took part had a range of routes and distances to choose from, and were able to enjoy the sun as temperatures during the three-day event reached highs of around 24 degrees.

The Waendel Walk has long been a big part of Wellingborough’s event calendar, and 2025 was no exception. We asked you to send in some of your photos of the event, and we had a great time re-experiencing the weekend.

Here are some of the best bits. If you have any you’d like to send in, email us at [email protected].

25 miles across Northamptonshire is nothing if you've come all the way from Taiwan beforehand

25 miles across Northamptonshire is nothing if you've come all the way from Taiwan beforehand Photo: Wellingborough Town Council

All smiles at the Waendel Walk this past weekend!

All smiles at the Waendel Walk this past weekend! Photo: Zara Cunliffe

Tracy Bass took part in the friendship walk

Tracy Bass took part in the friendship walk Photo: Tracy Bass

The walk started at The Castle Theatre in Wellingborough

The walk started at The Castle Theatre in Wellingborough Photo: Liz Coombe

