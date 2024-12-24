In Pictures - Thousands gather in Northamptonshire village square for festive carol service

Festive favourites such as O Come, All Ye Faithful, Away in a Manger, and Hark! The Herald-angels sing made up a portion of the service, with prayers also being read by members of the church.

The 45-minute service on Christmas Eve was backed with music from a band comprised of members of Earls Barton Music, and fireworks lit up the sky behind All Saints Church, capping off the evening and sending everyone home with the festive feeling thoroughly present.

Here’s a short selection of some of the highlights.

1 . Earls Barton Carols on the Square 2024 Thousands gather in Earls Barton Square for annual carol service Photo: William Carter Photo Sales

2 . Earls Barton Carols on the Square 2024 Thousands gather in Earls Barton Square for annual carol service Photo: William Carter Photo Sales

3 . Earls Barton Carols on the Square 2024 Thousands gather in Earls Barton Square for annual carol service Photo: William Carter Photo Sales

4 . Earls Barton Carols on the Square 2024 Thousands gather in Earls Barton Square for annual carol service Photo: William Carter Photo Sales