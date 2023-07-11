News you can trust since 1897
Corby Highland Gathering 2023Corby Highland Gathering 2023
Corby Highland Gathering 2023

In pictures - the first Highland Gathering in Corby in four years

It looked like great fun!
By Callum Faulds
Published 11th Jul 2023, 16:13 BST

Corby held its first Highland Gathering in four years on Sunday.

The traditional Corby event went ahead for the first time since 2019 on the Charter Field in the town’s Old Village.

The annual day out attracts locals and visitors from across the UK and beyond. This year’s event even featured a pipe band from Australia.

The Gathering brought a day filled with vibrant games, traditional music, stalls and the All England Highland Dancing Championships, as well as the return of the popular pipe-band competition.

Hilmi and Victoria Say

1. Corby Highland Gathering 2023

Hilmi and Victoria Say Photo: Callum Faulds

Corby Highland Gathering 2023

2. Corby Highland Gathering 2023

Corby Highland Gathering 2023 Photo: Contributed

Corby Highland Gathering 2023

3. Corby Highland Gathering 2023

Corby Highland Gathering 2023 Photo: Callum Faulds

Corby Highland Gathering 2023

4. Corby Highland Gathering 2023

Corby Highland Gathering 2023 Photo: Callum Faulds

