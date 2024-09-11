In Pictures - The best bits from Rushden's 'Bark in the Park' dog show including wacky outfits and outlandish ideas

Plenty of proud owners and their dashing dogs descended on Hall Park in Rushden on Sunday, September 8 to try their chances at a range of fun categories, including waggiest tail, most appealing eyes and best rescue.

‘Bark in the Park’ is one of the town’s best-received events, and 2024’s event was no exception, with organisers praising the day as a big success.

A Rushden Town Council spokesman said: “We are pleased to say that we raised over £2,000 which will be distributed among our chosen dog charities.

“A very big thank you to Barb Shepherd from A Walk With Friends, who commentated for us all day, and to Beat Route Radio, Rushden's community radio station, which provided music throughout the day and broadcasted the event.

“Bark in the Park would like to thank each and everyone who helped make this event happen, as well as everyone who kindly donated prizes to us this year.

“We really couldn't do it without your support."

We’ve sifted through the photos and had a great time putting together a collection of the best bits.

If you have any photos that you want to share, email them to [email protected].

1 . Rushden Bark in the Park 2024 All (well, mostly!) smiles at Rushden's Bark in the Park last weekend Photo: Rushden Town Council Photo Sales

2 . Rushden Bark in the Park 2024 Dogs of all shapes and sizes came down to Rushden's Hall Park on Sunday for the annual 'Bark in the Park' show Photo: Rushden Town Council Photo Sales

3 . Rushden Bark in the Park 2024 Dogs of all shapes and sizes came down to Rushden's Hall Park on Sunday for the annual 'Bark in the Park' show Photo: Rushden Town Council Photo Sales

4 . Rushden Bark in the Park 2024 I'm not sure the hat has enough flowers on it. Photo: Rushden Town Council Photo Sales