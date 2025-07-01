The annual commemoration takes place on the last Saturday of June, and gives people the opportunity to show support for the Armed Forces community, be it currently serving personnel to families of those who served, as well as veterans and cadets.

In Rushden, attendees braved temperatures of up to 30 degrees to mark the occasion, and enjoyed a parade consisting of a band, cadet forces, uniformed organisations, and military vehicles.

Jake Baker, chairman of Rushden Royal British Legion said: “There were one or two hiccups but nevertheless the public support was, as always, outstanding. Thank you for joining us in celebrating our Armed Forces.

"All in all, a very successful day in the most trying of summer conditions, especially for those in uniform and in ceremonial rig.”

At the saluting dais in High Street, Deputy Lieutenant for Northamptonshire Air Vice Marshal Chris Luck took the salute.

North Northamptonshire Council was represented by councillors Maurice Eglin and Leon Gibbs joined by Mayor of Rushden Cllr Gill Mercer.

A drumhead service was held at Rushden Station led by Rev Louise Bishop after which people enjoyed a variety of stalls in the Goods Shed including military charities.

Last week, the Rushden branch of the Royal British Legion received a cheque from former mayor, Cllr David Coleman for £1,500, which was collected during his mayoral year – the RBL Rushden Branch was one of his three chosen charities.

Jake added: "We are very grateful for this kind donation which Cllr Coleman has asked goes into our branch funds to help us to run the Branch.”

