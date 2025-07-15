On Saturday, July 12, attendees were treated to a motorcycle stunt display from The Fantastic Flyin’ Ryan and a showcase from Rushden and Higham Judo Club, as well as a host of local traders and refreshments.
Clear skies and warm weather was enjoyed by all, with the day being capped off by a performance from Magic Queen in the walled garden.
If you have any photos from Rushden Party in the Park you’d like to share, email us at [email protected]
