On Saturday, July 12, attendees were treated to a motorcycle stunt display from The Fantastic Flyin’ Ryan and a showcase from Rushden and Higham Judo Club, as well as a host of local traders and refreshments.

Clear skies and warm weather was enjoyed by all, with the day being capped off by a performance from Magic Queen in the walled garden.

If you have any photos from Rushden Party in the Park you’d like to share, email us at [email protected]

1 . Rushden Party in the Park 2025 Party in the Park - Rushden soaks up the sun at annual celebration in Hall Park Photo: Rushden Town Council Photo Sales

2 . Rushden Party in the Park 2025 Party in the Park - Rushden soaks up the sun at annual celebration in Hall Park Photo: Rushden Town Council Photo Sales

3 . Rushden Party in the Park 2025 Party in the Park - Rushden soaks up the sun at annual celebration in Hall Park Photo: Rushden Town Council Photo Sales

4 . Rushden Party in the Park 2025 Party in the Park - Rushden soaks up the sun at annual celebration in Hall Park Photo: Rushden Town Council Photo Sales