In pictures - sun shines on Rushden’s Party in the Park

By William Carter
Published 15th Jul 2025, 10:54 BST
With Wellingborough’s annual celebrations now done and dusted, last weekend was Rushden’s turn as people gathered in Hall Park to enjoy the sun at the town’s annual Party in the Park.

On Saturday, July 12, attendees were treated to a motorcycle stunt display from The Fantastic Flyin’ Ryan and a showcase from Rushden and Higham Judo Club, as well as a host of local traders and refreshments.

Clear skies and warm weather was enjoyed by all, with the day being capped off by a performance from Magic Queen in the walled garden.

If you have any photos from Rushden Party in the Park you’d like to share, email us at [email protected]

Party in the Park - Rushden soaks up the sun at annual celebration in Hall Park

1. Rushden Party in the Park 2025

Party in the Park - Rushden soaks up the sun at annual celebration in Hall Park Photo: Rushden Town Council

Photo Sales
Party in the Park - Rushden soaks up the sun at annual celebration in Hall Park

2. Rushden Party in the Park 2025

Party in the Park - Rushden soaks up the sun at annual celebration in Hall Park Photo: Rushden Town Council

Photo Sales
Party in the Park - Rushden soaks up the sun at annual celebration in Hall Park

3. Rushden Party in the Park 2025

Party in the Park - Rushden soaks up the sun at annual celebration in Hall Park Photo: Rushden Town Council

Photo Sales
Party in the Park - Rushden soaks up the sun at annual celebration in Hall Park

4. Rushden Party in the Park 2025

Party in the Park - Rushden soaks up the sun at annual celebration in Hall Park Photo: Rushden Town Council

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Rushden
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice