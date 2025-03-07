In pictures: Six abandoned but adorable dogs in Northamptonshire looking for a forever home this week

2 . Kai

Kai is a very handsome five-year-old male Staffordshire Bull Terrier (SBT), who hasn’t had much luck so far in his life. He is a lovely little lad with lots of energy, so he will need an active family. He has previously lived with dogs but has become a bit selective about canine companions, so would probably prefer to be the only one in the home. He could not live with cats or small furries. Photo: AIN