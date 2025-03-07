In pictures: Six abandoned but adorable dogs in Northamptonshire looking for a forever home this week

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod

Chief Reporter

Published 7th Mar 2025, 14:24 BST
Here are six abandoned but adorable dogs in Northamptonshire looking for forever homes this week.

This newspaper has partnered with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find their rescue dogs loving homes.

Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue, they save two dogs: the one they bring home and the one that gets the empty kennel. Their lives often depend on it. All our dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, microchipped, parasite-treated, and come with four weeks of free insurance, a session with dog behaviourist Nathan Watson, and rescue support for their entire lives.

"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]. We always conduct a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."

Please visit the Animals in Need website to check the full adoption guidelines and rules around rehoming a rescue dog.

Below are the latest dogs needing rehoming this week, with descriptions provided by Annie.

Here are six abandoned but adorable rescue dogs looking for a forever home this week

1. Animals in Need Northamptonshire

Here are six abandoned but adorable rescue dogs looking for a forever home this week Photo: AIN

Photo Sales
Kai is a very handsome five-year-old male Staffordshire Bull Terrier (SBT), who hasn’t had much luck so far in his life. He is a lovely little lad with lots of energy, so he will need an active family. He has previously lived with dogs but has become a bit selective about canine companions, so would probably prefer to be the only one in the home. He could not live with cats or small furries.

2. Kai

Kai is a very handsome five-year-old male Staffordshire Bull Terrier (SBT), who hasn’t had much luck so far in his life. He is a lovely little lad with lots of energy, so he will need an active family. He has previously lived with dogs but has become a bit selective about canine companions, so would probably prefer to be the only one in the home. He could not live with cats or small furries. Photo: AIN

Photo Sales
These lovely pups are five-month-old Lurchers. They are brother and sister and will need training from scratch. They will each require an active family with a resident dog to help teach them.

3. Moss and Toto

These lovely pups are five-month-old Lurchers. They are brother and sister and will need training from scratch. They will each require an active family with a resident dog to help teach them. Photo: AIN

Photo Sales
Bruno is a happy little chap, aged six years. He seems to be good with other dogs but is still under assessment.

4. Bruno

Bruno is a happy little chap, aged six years. He seems to be good with other dogs but is still under assessment. Photo: AIN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:NorthamptonshireAnimals
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice