Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves toured Kettering Morrisons with her sister Ellie and Kettering Labour candidate Rosie Wrighting before travelling to Desborough to visit Cheaney Shoes Ltd.

Ms Reeves was at Morrisons in Lower Street to speak to parents of young children about how they are coping with the cost of living crisis and issues like childcare.

Accompanied by her sister, who is Labour’s deputy national campaign coordinator, and Ms Wrighting, the politicians met Morrisons chief executive Rami Baitiéh.

Kettering is a place she knows from her childhood. She used to come here to see her grandparents Trevor and Violet in the summer holidays.

Her tour of Cheaney saw her try her hand at part of the shoe-making – gluing a heel – under the watchful eye of veteran employee Steve Band.

1 . Rachel Reeves meets business leaders in Kettering constituency Rachel Reeves meets business leaders in Kettering constituency Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales

2 . Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves visits Kettering constituency:Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves and sister Ellie Reeves back in Kettering - home of their grandparents Trevor and Violet Reeves Rachel Reeves Shadow Chancellor visits Kettering Morrisons and Cheaney Shoes in Desborough with her sister Ellie Reeves and candidate Rosie Wrighting:Rachel Reeves in Kettering and Desborough Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales

3 . Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves visits Kettering constituency:Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves and sister Ellie Reeves back in Kettering - home of their grandparents Trevor and Violet Reeves Rachel Reeves Shadow Chancellor visits Kettering Morrisons and Cheaney Shoes in Desborough with her sister Ellie Reeves and candidate Rosie Wrighting:Rachel Reeves in Kettering and Desborough Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales