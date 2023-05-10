The coronation was watched and celebrated by people all over the country

Rushden’s Hall Park was the venue for the town’s Big Lunch on May 7 to welcome the coronation of a new King.

King Charles III was crowned just one day before, and though that day was plagued with showers, the Sunday that followed was treated to beautiful sunshine, and Rushden people could enjoy it in Hall Park’s walled gardens.

Rushden Town Band was in attendance along with the NN10 Choir, and popular spots in the town were lit up with the official coronation emblem, created by British designer Sir Jony Ive KBE.

If you have any photos you’d like to share, contact us at [email protected]

