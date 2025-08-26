In Pictures - Rushden summer workshops hailed a success as organisers 'thrilled' at response to family-friendly sessions

The sessions this month provided more than 560 children with opportunities to learn, play and explore new skills in the Walled Garden at Hall Park.

Rushden mayor, Cllr Gill Mercer, said: "We are thrilled with the response to this year’s summer workshops. It has been fantastic to see so many children and families enjoying these free activities, learning new skills and connecting with nature.

"We are especially pleased that our session for adults with disabilities allowed everyone to take part and enjoy the experience."

The sessions were capped off on August 13 with a close-up encounter with a barn owl, an eagle owl, a common buzzard and a peregrine falcon, alongside a live demonstration and educational talk from an expert facilitator.

A Rushden Town Council spokesman added: “These events followed previous workshops in circus skills and African drumming, providing three weeks of free, fun and educational activities for local families. Rushden Town Council thanks all participants, volunteers and facilitators for helping make this summer unforgettable.”

1 . Rushden Town Council praises 'unforgettable' free summer workshops Families attended free summer workshops over the holidays which included African drumming, circus skills and a birds of prey demonstration Photo: Rushden Town Council Photo Sales

2 . Rushden Town Council praises 'unforgettable' free summer workshops Families attended free summer workshops over the holidays which included African drumming, circus skills and a birds of prey demonstration Photo: Rushden Town Council Photo Sales

3 . Rushden Town Council praises 'unforgettable' free summer workshops Families attended free summer workshops over the holidays which included African drumming, circus skills and a birds of prey demonstration Photo: Rushden Town Council Photo Sales