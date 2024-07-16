In Pictures - Rushden shows community spirit at 'fantastic' Party in the Park last weekend

Local traders and live entertainment descended on Hall Park on Saturday, July 13, which were enjoyed by all.
A town council spokesperson said: “Rushden Town Council would like to thank everyone who attended and supported Party in the Park on Saturday. It was a fantastic day, with lots of traders and entertainment, and the weather was good for us this year.
Take a look at some highlights of this year’s event.
1. Rushden Party in the Park 2024
Local Traders and live entertainment on offer as Rushden celebrates in the sun Photo: Rushden Town Council
