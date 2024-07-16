In Pictures - Rushden shows community spirit at 'fantastic' Party in the Park last weekend

By William Carter
Published 16th Jul 2024, 13:00 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2024, 13:00 BST
Party in the Park in Rushden been praised by organisers as a ‘fantastic day’, as people from all over turned out to enjoy the summer sun at the annual event.

Local traders and live entertainment descended on Hall Park on Saturday, July 13, which were enjoyed by all.

A town council spokesperson said: “Rushden Town Council would like to thank everyone who attended and supported Party in the Park on Saturday. It was a fantastic day, with lots of traders and entertainment, and the weather was good for us this year.

"Roll on 2025.”

Take a look at some highlights of this year’s event.

Local Traders and live entertainment on offer as Rushden celebrates in the sun

1. Rushden Party in the Park 2024

Local Traders and live entertainment on offer as Rushden celebrates in the sun Photo: Rushden Town Council

Photo Sales
Local Traders and live entertainment on offer as Rushden celebrates in the sun

2. Rushden Party in the Park 2024

Local Traders and live entertainment on offer as Rushden celebrates in the sun Photo: Rushden Town Council

Photo Sales
Local Traders and live entertainment on offer as Rushden celebrates in the sun

3. Rushden Party in the Park 2024

Local Traders and live entertainment on offer as Rushden celebrates in the sun Photo: Rushden Town Council

Photo Sales
Local Traders and live entertainment on offer as Rushden celebrates in the sun

4. Rushden Party in the Park 2024

Local Traders and live entertainment on offer as Rushden celebrates in the sun Photo: Rushden Town Council

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Rushden
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice