In Pictures - People gather for Rushden artisan market in honour of St George's Day

The artisan market in Rushden’s High Street took place on Saturday (April 20), bringing the community together to celebrate the Patron Saint of England.

St George’s Day may have fallen on a Tuesday, but at the weekend Rushden people turned out to celebrate the occasion by supporting local traders and enjoying the company of the community.

A Rushden Town Council spokesman said: “The sun shone and the invited stallholders enjoyed a busy day.

“One of the highlights of the day was the raffle for a luxury hamper filled with artisan treats purchased by Rushden Town Council from local retailers and stallholders at the event.

“The market had not only provided a platform for local artisans to showcase their produce but also to promote footfall for all retailers within the High Street.

“With this year's success as our inspiration, we're eagerly looking forward to doing it all again next year.”

The market was attended by stalls from the likes of Happy Mondays Coffee, The Moulton Handmade Company and The Crafty Noo, with on-site coverage from Beat Route Radio.

If you have any photos from the day you’d like to share with us, email [email protected].

