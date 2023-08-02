In pictures – Oakley Vale Community Centre host fun day to celebrate 10th anniversary
Fun for all the family!
By Callum Faulds
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 10:58 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 11:04 BST
Oakley Vale Community Centre in Corby celebrated its 10th anniversary with a fun day at the weekend.
The event was held at Oakley Vale Community Centre on Saturday, July 29, from 11am till 4pm.
On the day there was a wide variety of things to see and do for all the family. Some of these included archery, morris dancing, a dog show, a magician, music, craft tables and much more.
