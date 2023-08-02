News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
Oakley Vale Community Centre 10th anniversary fun dayOakley Vale Community Centre 10th anniversary fun day
Oakley Vale Community Centre 10th anniversary fun day

In pictures – Oakley Vale Community Centre host fun day to celebrate 10th anniversary

Fun for all the family!
By Callum Faulds
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 10:58 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 11:04 BST

Oakley Vale Community Centre in Corby celebrated its 10th anniversary with a fun day at the weekend.

The event was held at Oakley Vale Community Centre on Saturday, July 29, from 11am till 4pm.

On the day there was a wide variety of things to see and do for all the family. Some of these included archery, morris dancing, a dog show, a magician, music, craft tables and much more.

Oakley Vale Community Centre 10th anniversary fun day

1. Oakley Vale Community Centre 10th anniversary fun day

Oakley Vale Community Centre 10th anniversary fun day Photo: Callum Faulds

Photo Sales
Oakley Vale Community Centre 10th anniversary fun day

2. Oakley Vale Community Centre 10th anniversary fun day

Oakley Vale Community Centre 10th anniversary fun day Photo: Callum Faulds

Photo Sales
Oakley Vale Community Centre 10th anniversary fun day

3. Oakley Vale Community Centre 10th anniversary fun day

Oakley Vale Community Centre 10th anniversary fun day Photo: Callum Faulds

Photo Sales
Oakley Vale Community Centre 10th anniversary fun day

4. Oakley Vale Community Centre 10th anniversary fun day

Oakley Vale Community Centre 10th anniversary fun day Photo: Callum Faulds

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8
Related topics:Corby