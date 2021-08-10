Residents at a Northamptonshire care home got into the Olympic spirit by taking part in their very own games.

Grangefield Residential Home in Northampton Road, Earls Barton put on events for 18 residents on Friday (August 6).

The residents joined in with egg and spoon races, a relay race, discuss with a rubber disc, javelin with a plastic skittle and more.

Wendy Hambrook, manager of the home, said: "We try to do as many activities as we can and as the Olympics were on we thought this would be a good idea.

"We managed to pull it together pretty quickly and come up with ideas that were friendly for the elderly.

"The last couple of years have been really difficult so we wanted to give them as much fun as possible. They had a great time and all absolutely loved it.

"They're still talking about it now saying how much fun they had."

The residents competed in events for their team and the winning team, overall, at the end of the day were awarded their very own gold medal.

Wendy says the home likes to keep its residents busy, so they also took part in glass painting over the weekend and have alpacas booked in for later this year.

