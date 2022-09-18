A remembrance service was held at All Saints Church in Northampton to honour Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II today (Sunday, September 18).

Beginning with a procession of dignitaries, the service consisted of hymns, prayers and tributes from a number of leaders of different faiths representing Northamptonshire communities.

Among attendees were Northampton Saints star Courtney Lawes, MPs Michael Ellis, Peter Bone and Tom Pursglove, as well as leader of North Northamptonshire Council Jason Smithers, deputy leader of West Northamptonshire Council Adam Brown and police, crime and fire commissioner Stephen Mold.

As Father Oliver Coss was unable to attend while he recovers from injuries sustained during a serious road collision, Right Reverend Andrew Proud who is the assistant bishop of Peterborough hosted the service.

The service was described as “moving” by attendees.

Pictures below were captured during the service at All Saints Church in Northampton.

Undefined: readMore

1. Remembrance service for Queen Elizabeth II All Saints Church in Northampton hosted a remembrance service for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday September 18. Pews were full as hundreds attended to pay their respects. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2. Remembrance service for Queen Elizabeth II All Saints Church in Northampton hosted a remembrance service for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday September 18. Pews were full as hundreds attended to pay their respects. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3. Remembrance service for Queen Elizabeth II All Saints Church in Northampton hosted a remembrance service for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday September 18. Pews were full as hundreds attended to pay their respects. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

4. Remembrance service for Queen Elizabeth II All Saints Church in Northampton hosted a remembrance service for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday September 18. Pews were full as hundreds attended to pay their respects. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales