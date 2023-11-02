3 . Artisan Local Vegan/Vegetarian Product of the Year – Strawberry & Rose Cake by the Mill House at the Old Stableyard Tearoom

Emily Armstrong, who runs both the Mill House and the Old Stableyard Tearoom shared her excitement: “It feels amazing – nerve-racking but incredible. It’s a great achievement for my business and I’m really pleased. It just sets in stone how hard it is, and how important it is for me that I didn’t give up. With everything the Mill House has been through as a whole, to actually win an award now and be seen for what I do is incredible. I hope we get better and better. It’s absolutely amazing to be part of such a great community of different people in food.” Photo: Kirsty Edmonds