This newspaper has partnered with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find their rescue dogs loving homes.
Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue, they save two dogs: the one they bring home and the one that gets the empty kennel. Their lives often depend on it. All our dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, microchipped, parasite-treated, and come with four weeks of free insurance, a session with dog behaviourist Nathan Watson, and rescue support for their entire lives.
"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]. We always conduct a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."
Please visit the Animals in Need website to check the full adoption guidelines and rules around rehoming a rescue dog.
Below are the latest dogs needing rehoming this week, with descriptions provided by Annie.
2. Dave
This handsome male crossbreed, affectionately nicknamed “Dopey Dave,” is truly one of a kind in both appearance and personality. Despite his occasional lack of spatial awareness—he's been known to walk into doors—his endearing nature makes him incredibly lovable. Dave is a low-energy dog with a sweet and calm demeanor. He walks beautifully on a lead and is very affectionate. Agile and playful, he has a charming habit of giving hugs by wrapping his paws around your neck and gently resting his head on yours, a position he seems perfectly content to hold. With different-colored eyes and floppy ears, Dave’s unique looks only add to his charm. He is loving towards everyone and has not shown reactivity toward other dogs, so he could possibly, with a careful introduction, live with one who matches his laid-back vibe. Photo: AIN
3. Pixie
Pixie is a one-year-old crossbreed. She is shy at first but becomes very loving once she learns to trust you. She would benefit from living with another dog who can help her gain confidence and show her how to enjoy life. Pixie will need training from scratch, so a family committed to putting in the time and effort is essential. Photo: AIN
4. Cedric
Cedric is a 10-year-old long-haired Chihuahua who had been a wonderfully loving and loyal companion to his caregiver. Sadly, due to their declining health, Cedric’s world became quite small. Though it was a happy one, his limited experiences left him under-socialized and naturally a little anxious around new and unfamiliar situations. The heartbreaking decision was made for Cedric to return to our care, giving him another chance at a fulfilled life. Initially shy, Cedric will clearly communicate when he feels uncomfortable. However, by respecting his boundaries, he quickly blossoms into a spirited little "pocket rocket" of love and fun. His playful, cheeky, yet sometimes demanding nature is so endearing that you can’t help but smile and fall in love with him. Despite his tiny size, Cedric’s personality is larger than life. He isn’t asking for much—just a pet-free, understanding home with people who will advocate for him when he struggles. He would thrive in a quiet, calm environment without chaotic comings and goings or frequent visitors, which he finds stressful. Photo: AIN
