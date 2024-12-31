IN PICTURES: Here are 27 abandoned but adorable dogs in Northamptonshire looking for a forever home in 2025

This newspaper has partnered with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find all of their rescue dogs loving homes in the New Year.
Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue, they save two dogs: the one they bring home and the one that gets the empty kennel. Their lives often depend on it. All our dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, microchipped, parasite-treated, and come with four weeks of free insurance, a session with dog behaviourist Nathan Watson, and rescue support for their entire lives.
"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]. We always conduct a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."
Please visit the Animals in Need website to check the full adoption guidelines and rules around rehoming a rescue dog.
Below are the dogs needing rehoming, with descriptions provided by Annie.
1. Animals in Need Northamptonshire
These adorable rescue dogs in Northamptonshire are looking for their forever homes in 2025. Photo: AIN
2. Cedric
Cedric is a 10-year-old long-haired Chihuahua who has been a wonderfully loving and loyal companion to his carer. Sadly, due to their declining health, Cedric’s world became quite small. While it was a happy one, this limited his opportunities for socialisation, leaving him understandably anxious around new and unfamiliar experiences. Heartbreakingly, the difficult decision was made to return Cedric to our care so he could have another chance at a fulfilling life. Initially, Cedric may come across as shy and will clearly express when he feels uncomfortable. However, with patience and respect for his boundaries, he quickly blossoms into a lively little pocket rocket of love and fun. His playful, cheeky, and occasionally demanding nature is irresistibly endearing, guaranteed to bring a smile to your face and steal your heart. Despite his small size, Cedric’s personality is larger than life. Cedric isn’t asking for much—just a calm, pet-free home with understanding carers who will advocate for him when he feels overwhelmed. He would thrive in a quiet and stable environment, free from frequent visitors or chaotic activity, as he finds such situations stressful. Photo: AIN
3. Benji
Benji is a super-friendly boy who loves everyone he meets. He gets along well with other dogs, although if he were to live with one, he would need to learn about personal space. Benji would thrive in a breed-experienced home that understands the potential health issues that may arise. He is currently on a grain-free diet, which suits him well. While he knows a few basic commands, Benji would benefit from a family who can commit to further training to help him reach his full potential. With the right guidance and care, he will make a wonderful, loving companion. Photo: AIN
4. Stella
Forever youthful, 10-year-old Staffie lady Stella is patiently waiting to become the devoted companion and best friend of some very lucky person. Not only is she stunning, but she’s also outgoing, affectionate, happy, very human-friendly, and incredibly smart! Stella is muzzle-trained due to some concerns she has around other dogs. As such, she needs a pet-free home with a family who is willing to manage her insecurities and provide her with a safe and protected environment. Ample belly rubs are a must, as Stella absolutely loves them. In return, Stella guarantees unconditional love and loyalty, bringing joy, laughter, endless snuggles, and plenty of sloppy Staffie kisses. If you’re looking for a loving, loyal companion, Stella could be the perfect match for you! Photo: AIN
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.