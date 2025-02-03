IN PICTURES: Here are 17 abandoned but adorable dogs in Northamptonshire looking for a forever home this week

This newspaper has partnered with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find their rescue dogs loving homes.
Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue, they save two dogs: the one they bring home and the one that gets the empty kennel. Their lives often depend on it. All our dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, microchipped, parasite-treated, and come with four weeks of free insurance, a session with dog behaviourist Nathan Watson, and rescue support for their entire lives.
"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]. We always conduct a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."
Please visit the Animals in Need website to check the full adoption guidelines and rules around rehoming a rescue dog.
Below are the latest dogs needing rehoming this week, with descriptions provided by Annie.
1. Animals in Need
Here are 17 rescue dogs in Northamptonshire looking for a forever home this week. Photo: AIN
2. Yuki
Yuki is a lovely lad who, sadly, seems to have missed out on being taught basic commands and house-training. He is looking for a home with an established dog who will teach him and help him gain the confidence he is currently lacking. He would be fine living with teenagers but not with younger children. His new family will need to be calm and patient, committed to ongoing training. Photo: AIN
3. Roo
Roo is a gorgeous pup who needs a family committed to training him almost from scratch. He still mouths, so he could not live with children under the age of 12. He is very strong on the lead. Eager to learn, Roo will soon become a fantastic companion for an active family, provided he is given proper guidance. Photo: AIN
4. Rocco
Rocco is a handsome little lad, but he is lacking manners and doesn't understand any commands, so he would benefit from a breed-experienced family prepared to train him from scratch. He needs house-training. He could live with another dog and sensible children over the age of eight, but he must be taught not to snatch food, which he currently does. Photo: AIN