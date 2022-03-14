In pictures: Four arrests made as Extinction Rebellion members protest outside Barclays in Northampton

Four arrests have been made after a Extinction Rebellion (XR) group targeted Barclays in Northampton today (March 14) to protest against the banking giant's "continued funding of fossil fuel".

Around 18 members climbed onto the roof of the foyer at 11am and occupied the reception area of the Brackmills campus, in Pavillion Drive, spraying fake 'oil' inside and outside the building.

Some dressed as bankers stood outside the building holding banners reading "better without Barclays".

An XR protestor at the scene told this newspaper: "People think we’re radical but the radical action is doing nothing at all.

"People are going to get arrested and have criminal records and we don’t want to do this but we have to because there’s no law to hold corporations like Barclays to account."A protester Another protestor, Ian Atkinson, added: “Working for Barclays is part of the problem and supporting the actions of Barclays is making the climate crisis worse. “They can help their children’s futures by speaking out to their bosses and performing acts of resistance.”

Extinction Rebellion claims Barclays has reneged on promises to reach net zero in carbon emissions by 2050 in line with the Paris Agreement, and promises to spend an average of £8.3 billion per year on green finance up to 2030.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said earlier today: "Police were called to Barclays Bank in Pavilion Drive, Northampton, at about 11am this morning (March 14) to reports of a protest.

“Officers are on scene and enquiries continue to progress to ascertain whether any criminal offences have been committed.”

The spokeswoman has since added that four arrests were made.

