In pictures - dozens of tractors drive through streets of Northamptonshire in annual Christmas tractor run

By William Carter
Published 18th Dec 2024, 16:22 BST
A Wellingborough business’ third annual tractor run took place on Sunday, with the goal of raising £5,000 for local charities

The tractor run, organised by Mowerman Garden Machinery based on Wellingborough's Leyland Trading Estate, saw dozens of tractors take to the streets adorned in Christmas decorations, all in aid of Kelly’s Heroes, Our Brave Knight, and Kettering Special Care Baby Unit, which provides care to newborn babies who are in need of intensive care.

On its journey from Chester House to Rushden Lakes, the convoy of farming vehicles stopped off at towns and villages, with plenty of on-lookers enjoying the show in what organisers have said was ‘an amazing turnout.’

The JustGiving page, which has currently raised £2,396, is still open and can be found here.

Third annual Christmas tractor run sees farming vehicles light up Northamptonshire in aid of local charities

'Amazing turnout' at Mowerman's annual Christmas tractor run

Photo: John Woods

Third annual Christmas tractor run sees farming vehicles light up Northamptonshire in aid of local charities

'Amazing turnout' at Mowerman's annual Christmas tractor run

Photo: John Woods

Third annual Christmas tractor run sees farming vehicles light up Northamptonshire in aid of local charities

'Amazing turnout' at Mowerman's annual Christmas tractor run

Photo: John Woods

Third annual Christmas tractor run sees farming vehicles light up Northamptonshire in aid of local charities

'Amazing turnout' at Mowerman's annual Christmas tractor run

Photo: John Woods

