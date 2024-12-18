In pictures - dozens of tractors drive through streets of Northamptonshire in annual Christmas tractor run

The tractor run, organised by Mowerman Garden Machinery based on Wellingborough's Leyland Trading Estate, saw dozens of tractors take to the streets adorned in Christmas decorations, all in aid of Kelly’s Heroes, Our Brave Knight, and Kettering Special Care Baby Unit, which provides care to newborn babies who are in need of intensive care.

On its journey from Chester House to Rushden Lakes, the convoy of farming vehicles stopped off at towns and villages, with plenty of on-lookers enjoying the show in what organisers have said was ‘an amazing turnout.’

The JustGiving page, which has currently raised £2,396, is still open and can be found here.

